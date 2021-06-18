3 movies/series you binge-watch on your relaxing Sunday

Sunday demands some relaxation but it also deserves a movie marathon. So here I am recommending a mystery thriller, a dystopian thriller, and a drama series. Pick your favourite and let us know which one would you like to watch this Sunday.





Parasite

Parasite is an Oscar-winning dystopian thriller that shows the different strata of society and how far people can go to survive. It's a great watch.





Streaming on Amazon Prime





Kahaani

Vidya Balan starring Kahaani is one of the best-made thrillers in Bollywood so far. Watch Kahaani if you want some thrilling Sunday for the storyline and Vidya's tremendous acting performance along with others.





Streaming on Netflix





Four More Shots

Are you missing your gal pals? Then watch Four More Shots a story of four girls and their friendship. It has two seasons and it covers most of the millennial problems.





Streaming on Amazon Prime