3 Pakistani animated movies to watch

Pakistani showrunners and filmmakers are coming up with different strategies to entertain their audience. They have been making animated movies for a couple of years; here are 3 titles that I came across. Watch it and let us know your thoughts.





Allahyar and the legend of Markhor

It's a sweet movie about a boy Allahyar and his friends who take care of each other. You can stream it online on Watch Cartoon or other platforms.





Sitara: Let Girls Dream

Sitara is a movie about a girl who dreams to become a pilot but faces various obstacles in her journey. How will her dreams ever take off? Watch it on Netflix.





3 Bahadur

This is Pakistan's first animated movie that is about 3 young friends who come together to save their community in worse situations. They are like saviours. It's a film trilogy that you can watch anytime on DailyMotion or Youtube.





What do you think of it?