3 plum products that are definitely worth the hype! #BeautyTruthBomb

Plum was the first brand I ever invested in, so I have this special soft spot for this brand. I had bought so many Plum Goodness Products and I have called myself a proud plaster because I loved them a lot. Still! Not all of them!

I mean I just love it as a brand on the whole mainly because they are 100% Vegan, Paraben-Free, Cruelty-Free, and above all they have products for all skin types. Plus their buying experience is splendid since you can visit their website and answer a simple questionnaire to know your skin type and they will recommend you products on the basis of your skin type, so that’s a huge thumbs up there.









Here are my top 3 products I went all gaga for!





1. Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash





This product is sheer love. I just love it to bits. The face wash, although meant for oily skin, suited my dry acne-prone skin with an oily T-zone very well. It cleanses the face extremely well leaving it really soft, supple, and clean. Plus it gives a fresh glow after washing the face. It doesn’t really hydrate the skin but then I never felt the need of moisturizing my face right after using it. It’s not an overly drying face wash despite containing glycolic acid and other oil-controlling ingredients. This product is a big thumbs up for me and I highly recommend it to even sensitive skin people because if it can suit my skin type, I am sure it would do good to any skin type.





2. Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel





This is a bomb product. It’s an ultra-lightweight, pale green gel that gets absorbed so quickly. It does not leave the skin sticky or greasy and has an almost aloe vera gel feel to it. But added with the benefits of lots of antioxidants and nutrients for the skin. A pea-sized quantity of the gel is enough to instantly hydrate the skin and leave it nourished. I love how plumped up and luminous my skin glows the next morning. This gel has never broken me out. In fact, continuous use, helped to keep my acne at bay. It’s the perfect night gel for oily acne-prone skin types. If you have been using just Aloe Vera Gels as your moisturizer and want to upgrade it for something more beneficial, I’m sure you’ll love this. Definitely try this, if the fragrance is not an issue. It’s often available at discounts and is one of the Best Plum Products For Glowing Skin.





3. Plum Green Tea Day Light Sunscreen Gel





This is one of the best sunscreens for oily skin in terms of formulation. The texture is amazing, a light gel cream that blends into a watery texture and dries down to a soft matte finish. It hydrates the skin enough to not makes it look greasy and dull. On humid days, I can easily skip a moisturizer with this. There is absolutely no white cast and feels almost like a light moisturizer. It never caused any irritations or breakouts on my skin. I absolutely loved using this. If you have sensitive skin, do a patch test, since this is a chemical sunscreen with old-school UV filters. I wish it had new generation UV filters that are safer. Overall, if you are looking for a moisturizer like sunscreen, this is the best fit. Since it has SPF 35, I’d recommend it for indoor use or those exposed to the sun for a short duration. This sunscreen may not be enough for heavy-duty sun protection.





Try these products and thank me later!!