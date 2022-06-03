3 reasons why I feel Samrat Prithviraj will have a dry run at the box office

Five days before the film's release, advance booking for the Akshay Kumar starrer opened, but there hasn't been much movement.

Because Samrat Prithviraj is a much larger film, one may expect a shift in advance bookings, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, but this hasn't happened. As a result, Friday spot bookings are the film's backbone. Following a rough start, Samrat Prithviraj will need big jumps on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a strong hold on Monday, to keep the momentum flowing throughout the dramatic run.





The reasons because of which the film isn't working well are:





Bad marketing

Akshay Kumar isn't the right fit for the role

Not living up to the amount of hype created





In the major part, Akshay Kumar disappoints. Kumar has lost much of his usual fire in trying to tone down his body language and Punjabi accent, and he has been unable to generate the intensity required to play the legendary emperor. He growls like a lion that has lost his bite, and despite the airbrushing, he does not resemble the youngster who became a Samrat in his twenties. His limitations are highlighted by the presence of seasoned supporting performers such as Rajendra Gupta, Manoj Joshi, Lalit Tiwari, and Ashutosh Rana.



