Thalaivii is all set to hit the big screen on 10th of September and will mark the return on Superstar Kangana Ranaut's much awaited return at the box office. But having said that, chances are that the film may end up having the same fate as its predecessors who have tried the theatrical route (instead of OTT) or even worse. So here are 3 reasons why Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii will fail miserably at the box office:





1 Kangana Ranaut's Public Image:

It is no secret that Kangana's image has taken a massive dent after her recent political stands against the farmer strikes and on issues of nationalism, costing her a lot of fans in the northern part of the country. So until the movie works wonders in the south, there are no chances Thalaivii will be a box office success.





2 Less Theatrical screens

Theaters in Maharashtra which account for almost 30 percent of box office collection of any Bollywood movie are still shut. And at other places they are mostly allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. With Thalaivii's budget being around Rs 100 crore, it won't be nothing short of a miracle if the film can cover even half of its production cost.





3 Disappointing Promotional Strategy

While movie promotions these days aren't what they used to be but still celebs are finding new ways to promote their films. The easiest and the most effective being through each other's social media handles. Ofcourse, nothing for Kangana in that regard.





How do you plan to watch Thalaivii on 10th of September; just in case you are an exception to these cases. Your thoughts in the comment section please.



