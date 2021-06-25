3 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is bound to fail miserably!

The film which was meant to be released way back in the December of 2018 after being subjected to multiple delays has now been scheduled for a summer release of 2022. The final sequence, as the reports suggests, is still pending and meant to be shoot in Budapest in the coming weeks. But what is intriguing is the fact that people the already predicted the outcome of the movie on the box office and it is not a very welcoming one for the makers. So let's check out the reasons for that:

a) Multiple Delays leading to buzz-kill

This is no secret that Bharmastra has been one of the most ambitious and big budgeted project under Dharma and that was initially one of the major reasons behind it's hype but the multiple delays, first due to technical glitches and then due to Covid-19, has adversely affected the box office buzz of this multi-starrer so much so that even the social media circle is drop-dead bored talking about this movie.

b) Karan Johar's negative public image

After the tragic loss of SSR, Karan Johar has been on the forefront of hate and accusations of being responsible for the unfair treatment that the outsiders have to face in the industry. And quite frankly it is going to take some sincere efforts on the part of KJo to redefine and regain the love and support from the public that he once enjoyed.

c) Speculations of being a cheap rip-off of Avengers

Now being written by Ayan Mukerji, the trilogy has been speculated as one cheap rip-off of Avengers Infinity stones story where Infinity stones are replaced by Bhramastra and just as the avengers were out there securing the infinity stones before the evil Thanos gets to it, similarly Shiva, played by Ranbir and his team are out there securing Bhramastra before the evil gets to it. This whole scenario did rub a section of the audience in the wrong way and hence acted as a major put-off!

Now will the Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor Jodi can save it from its ultimate fall, that we'll have to wait and witness otherwise signs are not looking good at present for the film. What are your thoughts on this?