Reasons Why You Should Stop Hating And Start Appreciating Karan Johar For His Contribution In Bollywood! #HBD

On Karan Johar’s 49th birthday, here are 3 reasons why people should stop hating and start appreciating the filmmaker for his contribution in Bollywood!

1.Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Raazi are some of the most iconic movies of Bollywood. These movies have been such a huge part of our childhood and teenage years and guess what, all of them are Karan Johar’s movies.

2.Be it dancing on ‘Bole Chudiyan’ or ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ or ‘You Are My Soniya’ or singing to our friends, ’Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi’ when they don’t text you or being in love for the first time and listening to ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ and ‘Ishq Wala Love’ and then getting your heart broken and crying to ‘Channa Merya’ and ‘Ae Dil hai Mushkil’ and then finally getting over that break up and dancing to ‘The Breakup song’ with your best friend, all of these memories are possible because of Karan Johar and his movies. How can you hate a guy who is responsible for giving you such beautiful memories?

3.Karan Johar is one of the most hated Bollywood celebrity. He receives a lot of hate, mostly for launching star-kids. He is also infamously known as ‘the flag bearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood which is completely ridiculous. Nepotism was present in the industry before Karan Johar and it will be present after him. Yes, he launches actors that he believes has the potential to do well in the industry and sometimes he might just do it as a favour for his friends but don’t we all? Karan Johar has also launched 21 directors and 16-17 of them do not belong to any film fraternity. However, the audience will never give him credit for that and just focus on the star kids because of their obsession with them. Karan Johar said that it hurts when the audience takes away the talent of the actors just because they belong to a film family. He also said that the actors have their own journey ahead and the audience will not accept them if they are not deserving. He even said that, "Even I myself as a producer constantly won't put them in a film. I am not stupid. I run a company”.