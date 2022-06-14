3 tips from Arjun Kapoor on how to shut down social media trolls

Arjun Kapoor has always been one of the most targeted actor from the industry when it comes to trolls, he has been trolled for almost everything in his life, be it his weight, his acting, his pictures, his relationship, his father and step-mother. So it's safe to say that he has face criticism all his life and still stands tall against it.

Here are 3 tips from Arjun Kapoor on how to deal with Social Media trolls-

1) Don't let it get to you- one thing he has mastered over the years is that these people are just faceless people commenting on from behind a keyboard and will become a fan as soon as they meet in public.

2) Love is temporary everything else is temporary- after the demise of her stepmother, Arjun soon understood what is really important in life. It's not the money, fame or anything else. They're temporary, what's permanent is love.

3) You can fight back the trolls with silence- one thing he also understood is the fact that you don't always have to be loud in shutting down a troll you can do it calmly and with perspective.

What do you think about all of this?