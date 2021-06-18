3 underrated Anurag Kashyap movies that you must watch

Anurag Kashyap has given many films to the Bollywood industry but not many of them have reached a larger audience. Here are 3 underrated films of his career, what do you think?





UGLY:

Anurag Kashyap has a different depth while executing mystery thrillers. Ugly is one of his thriller movies that may not have a stellar star cast but has a great storyline. After Rahul's daughter goes missing and her step-dad Shoumik Bose (Ronit Roy) and Rahul start the blame game for kidnapping her. Streaming on Amazon Prime.





Gulaal:

Gulaal is also a thriller drama featuring Kay Kay Menon along with others. The story is set on a political background and has its thrill to enjoy. Watch it on YouTube.





Raman Raghav 2.0:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a psychopath's character the movie is based on true events. It is a psychological thriller and it's a must-watch movie. You have to watch it to know the layers of this film. It also stars Vicky Kaushal and Sobhita Dhulipala along with others. Streaming on Netflix or you can stream on YouTube.





What are your thoughts?