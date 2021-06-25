3 underrated Bollywood romantic movies

A bit of romance, a bit of comedy, a bit of a realistic story with a mix of tragedy- perfect cooking. Isn't it? Mixed with all the spices? Here are my 3 romantic picks which I feel are underrated and need to be watched. What do you think?





Raincoat

Rhituparno Ghosh's directorial flick Raincoat starring Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn is a beautiful movie. If you still haven't watched this romantic drama then you should. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.





Lootera

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starring Lootera is a beautiful tragic romance where Sonakshi Sinha plays an aristocrat's daughter Pakhi who falls in love with an archaeologist Varun (Ranveer). But, little did she know that he has another identity and that brings lots of problems further. A beautiful movie with beautiful songs, you can watch it on MXPlayer.





Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor is an absolute rom-com that you have been missing out on. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.





The list can go on. Add your favourites too.