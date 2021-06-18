3 Underrated Series on Netflix that Didn’t Make Noise But are Worth Binging

We all love to Netflix and chill, but then again, we watch those shows on Netflix which are either super popular or are close to our hearts. I believe in romance and magic and a lot of drama. So. here are my top 3 picks among the underrated series on Netflix, what's yours? Bring out your tub of popcorn and start binging these shows on Netflix, ruining that perfect sleep cycle just like me!

Derry Girls:

Derry Girls is a sitcom created by Lisa McGee which revolves around 5 high school students who get into a mess and then work things out. We all do miss our school days now more with COVID-19 being on our head, so enjoy this show on Netflix and relive your memories.

The Bold Type:

The Bold Type is a story about three best friends working in a publishing house. Being a journalist, this show’s intro attracted me the most. This show on Netflix made me fall in love with its three principal characters Jane Sloan, Kat Edison, and Sutton Brady (played by Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy). It has friendship, sassiness, boldness, societal topics, love, and drama!

Lovesick:

Lovesick, starring Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, is a series with a story that revolves around three friends. It’s a feel-good series that comes with a mix of comedy and romance with an outstanding script created by Moira Walley-Beckett.