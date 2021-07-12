3 upcoming Original movies to release on Disney+ Hotstar

A unique lineup of 3 movies is waiting for the release on Disney+ Hotstar. 3 movies are of 3 different genres. One is comedy-drama, one is a period drama based on the Independence era, and one is horror-comedy. I am really excited about them, are you?





Hungama 2

A full-on comedy-drama is about to release on July 23, starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Meezaan Jaffrey, along with others. This romantic comedy is directed by Priyadarshan, and with this ensemble cast, I am sure we are going to have a blast.





Bhuj: The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi starring, this film is going to be something different. The trailer has already dropped, and audiences are giving unique reactions to it. The film is going to release on August 11.





Bhoot Police

A horror-comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam will be releasing on September 17. The first posters are out, so what are your thoughts about this film? However, personally, I don't think it will be worth watching but can't judge beforehand.





What do you think of this lineup?