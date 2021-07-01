3 years of Sanju; here are 5 reasons why you should watch it

It may sound cliched, but Rajkumar Hirani's directorial flick Sanju deserves your time. When I first started to watch, I was very sceptical that they won't show how Sanjay Dutt actually was, but I was wrong. You can stream it anytime on Netflix. Why you should watch it?

Well, firstly, it talks about living legendary actor Sanjay Dutt. It does not only glorify his big successes, it also points out his dark phases. It shows how a player he was, his drug addiction, and all other controversies and how got better and came back to his actual path.

Second, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, who is one of the most talented and versatile actors Bollywood has. He has given his heart and soul into the film, to become Sanjay Dutt himself.

Third, the film has a great cast, from Paresh Rawal to Anushka Sharma to Vicky Kaushal to Sonam Kapoor and many more. Though it's Ranbir Kapoor who will grab your attention.

Fourth, the story itself. We all have heard the controversies of Sanjay Dutt's life but this film just lays out his whole life in 2 hours 41 mins.

Fifth, the music score and direction flair. The film has great songs like Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya and others.

What do you think?