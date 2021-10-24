360° Block Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ by Ethicare Remedies Review | Best Sunscreen for Oily Skin

Almost all the sunscreens have this tendency of making your skin a little greasy or sticky, some would work amazing but would feel heavy on the skin, some would work fine in the beginning but after some time it would turn oily. These are the things I have always faced with my sunscreens.

Today, I will talk about a product that is totally different from all the sunscreens I had used in the past.

Keep reading to know what makes it different from others.





360° Block Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ is specially designed for 360° photoprotection. It protects from UVA, UVB, INFRA-RED RADIATION (IR), BLUE LIGHT & ATMOSPHERIC POLLUTANTS- the complete full light protection in one sunscreen. It’s been more than a month since I have been using this product and I have been enjoying using it, to be honest. The extremely lightweight formula and silky texture have won my heart.

As I mentioned my struggle with sunscreens earlier in this post, this product came as a blessing and it completely changed my skincare routine. Now, I never skip my sunscreen. It feels you have nothing on your face. It doesn’t make your face sweaty, unlike many sunscreens which makes it a great option for summers as well. If you have oily to combination skin like me then this is going to be your HG product.

This product gives you all-around protection from UVA, UVB, Infrared, Blue light, and pollution which is great to have in a single product. This is also water-resistant so you don’t need to worry about it melting with sweat and you can also use it while swimming or when you are in the sea. This product is free from parabens and is dermatologically tested. It did not cause any breakout or allergic reactions on my face.