365 Days actor Michele Morrone to make a debut with Karan Johar in Bollywood?

Italian actor Michele Morrone who played the gangsters role in Netflix's romantic drama ' 365 Days', was recently approached by a famous Indian producer and director Karan Johar! According to the reports, Michele was contacted by Dharma Production for their upcoming big-budget film.





We got to know about this from Michele when he was talking to the Times of India. In the interview, he said, " Bollywood is big and its reach is undeniable. I love the culture, music, colours and beauty of what Bollywood creates. I don't know much but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can't wait to see what the outcome can be."

When asked by TOI if he would love to do a Hindi cinema film he said, " I would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable, that's when you start creating magic." He also stated that " His team was approached for Bollywood projects and that's why we expanded our team there."





It looks like our director Karan Johar is eagerly wanting to work with 365 Days star Michele Morrone! Are you all excited to see another outsider work in this industry?