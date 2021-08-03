  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Bollywood Binge

4 Movies that showed cities as real characters!

Life in Metro/Wake Up Sid- Mumbai:

Didn't we all just want to go and enjoy Mumbai rains after watching these movies? Not only these there are a number of movies that show Mumbai as an epic location and we all fall in love with it every time. Wake up Sid showed some amazing spots in Mumbai.

 

Kedarnath:

As the movie name suggests Kedarnath is shown as this magical and holy place. Sara Ali Khan debuted with this movie and it was perfect. I really wanted to pack bags and visit Kedarnath. The beauty of the place is shown a lot in the movie and made it a focus point

 

Kolkata- Kahaani:

Not many movies are shot in Kolkata but Kahaani showed the city as a character. The culture, the people and the spots were chosen to portray the character journey with the city. It even had a song based on the city!

 

Kashmir/ Srinagar- Haider/ Fitoor:

We already Know how amazing the north India is but these movies really captured the essence and beauty of these cities and showcased them almost as a character. So many incidents happen in the location because of the location and they do not hide it. That's exactly why we all fell in love with Srinagar after watching these movies.
Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications