4 Movies that showed cities as real characters!

Life in Metro/Wake Up Sid- Mumbai:

Didn't we all just want to go and enjoy Mumbai rains after watching these movies? Not only these there are a number of movies that show Mumbai as an epic location and we all fall in love with it every time. Wake up Sid showed some amazing spots in Mumbai.

Kedarnath:

As the movie name suggests Kedarnath is shown as this magical and holy place. Sara Ali Khan debuted with this movie and it was perfect. I really wanted to pack bags and visit Kedarnath. The beauty of the place is shown a lot in the movie and made it a focus point

Kolkata- Kahaani:

Not many movies are shot in Kolkata but Kahaani showed the city as a character. The culture, the people and the spots were chosen to portray the character journey with the city. It even had a song based on the city!

Kashmir/ Srinagar- Haider/ Fitoor:

We already Know how amazing the north India is but these movies really captured the essence and beauty of these cities and showcased them almost as a character. So many incidents happen in the location because of the location and they do not hide it. That's exactly why we all fell in love with Srinagar after watching these movies.