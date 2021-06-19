4 movies to watch based on your mood

In my previous poll post, I got a mixed reaction from everyone. But well, rom-com won a little more votes. Here are a few movie suggestions from my end that you can watch as per your mood-o-meter.





Thriller: Shutter Island

Two US Marshals were sent to an asylum on an island to investigate a patient but little did they know that there is more to it and it can be dangerous. Leonardo Di Caprio starring in the mystery-thriller is streaming on Netflix.





Horror: Orphan

You don't always get scared only because of some ghostly creatures, a situation, a person can also turn your happy chirpy life into a scary one, in this movie it's about an orphan. Watch it on Amazon Prime.





Rom-com: Friends With Benefits

Friends With Benefits is one of my favourite movies. It has quirkiness, it is full of fun, unfurls lots of emotions, shows friendship and of course love. Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis starring this film is currently streaming on Netflix.





Tragic-romance: The Fault In Our Stars

What can be better than The Fault In Our Stars when it comes to tragic romances. A story about two teenagers who are suffering from different types of cancer and are on the verge of dying fall head over heels for each other. This film will always be close to my heart. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.





What do you think of this movie list?