4 out-of-the-box horror movies to enjoy a creepy evening with your family

Honestly when I sit down to watch any Bollywood horror film, I laugh most of the time. But here are a few movies that gave me a real scare or an eerie feeling which I would like to share and recommend to you. What are your thoughts?

Makdee:

Shabana Azmi, Shweta Basu and others starring Makdee is a horror-comedy-thriller movie that you watch on YouTube. The movie is for mainly older kids it's about two twin sisters and an evil witch Makdee.

Pari:

Anushka Sharma starring Pari is a film about evil practices, rituals, and witchcrafting. The film has many emotions to unfurl but it will surely leave you in eerie thoughts. Streaming on Netflix.

Tumbbad:

Tumbbad is one of the creepiest, scariest horror-thriller I have ever watched. It has a story that shows greediness, evilness, and much. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Bulbbul:

Bulbbul is a story of every girl who faces terror, darkness every day but can't speak up for themselves because of the patriarchal society. Here Bulbbul is a child bride who becomes the landlord of the property hiding her dark past. Watch this beautiful film on Netflix.

Share your thoughts about this in the comment section.