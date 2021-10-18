4 times women ruled the dramas.

Search: WWW - The whole drama is driven by the three magnificent actresses who savagely ruled the corporate world, it starred Im Soo-jung, Lee Da-hee and Jeon Hye-jin. Doctors - Park Shin-hye dominated this drama not only with her acting but also with her bad-ass kicks. She played the role of a troubled high school student who despite all odds became a successful doctor. The World of The Married - Nothing better than a revenge drama with an absolute legend of an actor. Kim Hee-ae played the role of a strong-headed woman who is seeking revenge against all who hurt her. It is full of twists and turns till the very end to keep you hooked. Romance is a Bonus Book - It's one of those stories which reminds us that sometimes we have to start everything from scratch. And beginnings are always terrifying but you got to keep moving. A simple story of a single mother who is paving her way again into the professional world.





Have you seen all of them? Let me know if I missed any of your favourite leads.