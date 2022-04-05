4 years later, Big Bang finally made a comeback. But is it a goodbye song?

Big Bang has finally made the long-awaited comeback after 4 years. Fans are happy but the song looks very bittersweet. Will this be the end of Big Bang?





I was expecting the typical YG song with lots of EDM but this was very solemn and pretty. I'm totally loving the retro vibes and hairstyles. They have been through a lot and finally they've come up with this song.





But I've noticed that there isn't a single scene with all 4 of them together. That's sad. Even expecting a LIVE performance from them is far off the limits. There's even a line in the song "Goodbye now to my beloved young days". Even T.O.P has left YG Entertainment. Now we don't really know what will happen. But what do you think? Will they be inactive as a group and focus on solo? Or make a comeback again?