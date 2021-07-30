5 Actors we love in multi starer movies only!

Shreyas Talpade- Golmaal: He's character gained so much adoration from audience. He is from the Marathi film industry and showcased amazing comic talent in Golmaal. Though he got to be a part from the second season, his role was so loved that he became a constant.





Tushar Kapoor- Golmaal: we all have talked about Tushar Kapoor and his career in bollywood as a lead Actor. Unfortunately not a lot of movies worked for him. But his role as lucky in multi starer Golmaal is much talked about.





Uday Chopra- Dhoom : much like Tushar Uday Kapoor hasn't had a lot of luck in bollywood. But his role in the much Famed YRF Dhoom series is a constant and much talked about. He fits in perfectly and we can't imagine Dhoom without his goofy character.





Ritesh Deshmukh- Houseful : no doubt Ritesh Deshmukh is an amazing actor but his movies with him as leads didn't really meet the expectations. Though his movie with multiple stars, houseful, made us love him more. He has an amazing comic timing and mixes well with other characters in all parts.





Sharman Joshi- Golmaal/ 3 idiots: No doubt Sharman Joshi is an amazing Actor. But we usually love him for his work in multi starer movies like Golmaal, 3 idiots and rang de basanti! We hardly see him in lead role in bollywood.



