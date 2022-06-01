5 Benefits of a Green Tea Face Mask

The beauty industry has adopted green tea face masks because of their near-magical properties. Green tea, made from the lightly steamed fresh leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, has been used for therapeutic purposes for thousands of years in several regions of the world. Green tea is high in antioxidants. Green tea face masks help decrease acne scars, tighten skin, and keep it supple and smooth. Inflammation and puffiness are also reduced as a result of this treatment.





Here are 5 benefits of Green Tea Face Mask





Protects From Skin Cancer

Green tea includes polyphenols and six different forms of catechins, the most potent of which are epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and epicatechin gallate (ECG). Antioxidant properties are seen in these substances. The antioxidant capacity of EGCG can help repair DNA damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, according to a 2010 study. As a result, you may be more protected against nonmelanoma skin cancer.





2.Defends against premature ageing

Green tea's antioxidant EGCG, which is plentiful in the beverage, was found to have the ability to renew dying skin cells in a 2003 study. This antioxidant can fight signs of ageing and make drab skin look healthier by protecting and rebuilding your cells. Green tea contains vitamins that might help your skin seem younger, particularly vitamin B-2. Vitamin B-2 helps to maintain collagen levels, which can help to improve skin firmness.





3.Redness and irritation are reduced.

Anti-inflammatory effects are also seen in green tea. This is due to the tea's high polyphenol content. The anti-inflammatory qualities of green tea can aid in the reduction of skin irritation, redness, and oedema. Green tea can also be applied to the skin to help with small wounds and burns. Topical green tea has also been found to be a useful therapy for numerous dermatological disorders due to its anti-inflammatory characteristics





3.Acne treatment

Green tea's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial qualities may make it beneficial for acne and oily skin therapy. Green tea polyphenols, when applied to the skin, help reduce sebum output, which can lead to acne, according to research. Green tea polyphenols also have the ability to fight infection by causing damage to bacteria's . As a result, green tea may be a beneficial tool for preventing acne-causing bacterial development.





﻿5.Skin is moisturised.

Green tea is high in vitamins, especially vitamin E, which is recognised for nourishing and hydrating the skin. For 15 and 30 days, participants in one Source applied an experimental formulation of green tea extract to their forearms. The researchers discovered that the subjects' skin hydration had increased and their skin roughness had decreased towards the end of the study