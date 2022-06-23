  1. Home
5 Best Hair oils for fast hair growth in India

We all want our hair to be healthy and strong. In fact, even minor hair loss should be cause for concern. We're sure you've tried a variety of products and home remedies to combat the problem of falling hair, but there's nothing more effective than oiling.


  • KHADI NATURAL TULSI HERBAL HAIR OIL

Hair loss is one of the most common issues that most of us face. To address the issue, we must take some steps to keep our trees healthy. Tulsi, amla, neem, shikakai, and sesame oil are all present in the Khadi Natural Tulsi Herbal Hair Oil.


  • Aroma Magic Stimulate

The Aroma Magic Stimulate is an oil that can be used as a hair elixir. This oil moisturises your dry scalp and controls hair growth. This oil has a long list of benefits for your mane, from reducing hair loss and stimulating hair growth to improving shine and thickness! It also soothes the scalp and treats inflammation.


  • Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil

Botanical extracts are used in the Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil. This oil is made with a blend of herbs such as mulethi, coconut oil, goat's milk, amla, and bhringraj, all of which are known to promote hair growth. These Ayurvedic ingredients not only strengthen but also grow your hair. The best part is that this oil's texture is not too sticky, but it also treats dryness.


  • Trichup Hair Fall Control Herbal Hair Oil

Who among us does not wish for long, healthy hair? Trichup Hair Fall Controls Herbal Hair Oil is made from Ayurvedic plants and contains potent herbs such as amla, yashtimadhu, neem, bhringaraj, and many more that have the ability to strengthen your hair roots and promote hair growth. Furthermore, this herbal oil adds shine to your hair. It is suitable for all hair types and produces immediate results!  

Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Spyder Reddy . 27 mins ago

Truth about Turmeric face pack for skin whitening

Turmeric is India's golden spice and a kitchen staple. Apart from giving curry its distinctive yellow colour, turmeric has long been used in beauty treatments; it is still used in homes today to improve skin health and texture. To achieve that special wedding glow, Indian brides frequently use turmeric-based beauty treatments. Turmeric powder combined with gramme flour is a natural scrub that is extremely gentle on the skin.


It also helps to remove excess oil from the skin. To make a paste, combine turmeric powder and gramme flour with a little water. Use a circular motion to apply this mixture to your skin. Wash your face to reveal smooth, flawless skin. Lemon juice is bleaching, and turmeric adds radiance. Turmeric powder combined with lemon juice can aid in the removal of pigmentation and discoloration.


Your skin tone will become more even with continued use. Antifungal properties are shared by turmeric and coconut oil. Coconut oil is an excellent moisturiser. Apply turmeric powder mixed with pure coconut oil to your skin to reduce redness, inflammation, and dry patches. Your skin will feel rejuvenated after wiping it down with a damp cloth.


When used on a daily basis, this simple mixture can help reduce unwanted hair growth. Make a paste of turmeric root and water by rubbing it on a clean, uneven surface. Apply this mixture to areas where you want to reduce hair growth, allow to dry, and then wash away with water. Do this as frequently as possible to notice a difference. 
0 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 20 hours ago

What do cleansers do? Are they essential?

A facial cleanser is a skincare product used to remove make-up, dead skin cells, oil, dirt, and other types of pollutants from the skin, helping to keep pores clear and prevent skin conditions such as acne. Finding the best cleanser can be tough given there are so many options. Regular cleansing is essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Cleaning aids the effectiveness of anti-aging products and treatments. Cleaning aids in the maintenance of proper pore size. Cleansing promotes proper skin hydration and prevents excess oil production.
1 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 67 hours ago

Is it okay to use vitamin C serum everyday?

Vitamin C moisturisers are also becoming more popular, according to Dr. Lamb, and should be used at the end of your skin-care routine. And the answer to the question of whether you can take vitamin C every day is yes.

0 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 68 hours ago

Kylie Jenner's skincare tips for a naturally glowing skin

1. Makeup Remover. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes.

2. Cleansers. Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash

.3. Exfoliators. Kylie Skin Walnut Face Scrub

.4. Toners. Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner.

5. Serum Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum.

6. Spot Treatment. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion.

7. Moisturizer.

8. Eye Creams. 
0 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by UmangiFans . 97 hours ago

How Many Times Did Kim go Under a Knife? What are the face surgeries she went through to look this good?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's ever-changing appearances are now so frequent that it's difficult to keep up. From lip fillers to bum lifts, the family has curated a beauty image that has gone viral on social media. Kim Kardashian has nipped and tucked her body, just like her sisters, and we have before and after photos to prove it. Botox and rumoured nose job While Kim Kardashian maintains that she is mostly natural, the reality star has admitted that she has had Botox and laser hair removal on her face in the past. When asked she denied doing a nose job. She said What's funny about my nose, it's my biggest insecurity. I always want to get my nose done... I went to the doctor, I had them take the pictures, he showed me what it would look like and it just didn't - I wouldn't look the same." Professionals believe Kim has had more work done, speculating that fillers and non-surgical contouring may have been among her recent procedures. "In my professional opinion, I believe Kim has undergone multiple non-surgical procedures to subtly change the shape and appearance of her facial features," MYA Cosmetic Surgery surgeon said. 
3 1
Xoxo Gossip Girl : She is Plastic
0 REPLY 97 hours ago
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 98 hours ago

What is so unique in Kim Kardashian's Skincare Products?

The first time I read that Kim Kardashian's Skincare Line is a 9 step beauty routine I found myself quite distant from the Skincare Cohorts. To lather some serums and moisturiser is a quintessential practice. But to follow a 9 step Skincare routine would be a task for a girl like me who is surrounded by tasks the entire days and hits the sack right after it. Luckily, I found out why this Kim Kardashian Skincare line is a 9 step routine. Another section of the caption assures fans that they will not be disappointed. "Every bottle in my new line contains the knowledge I've gained along the way." Refillable packaging and clean, science-backed ingredients will nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity." Designed to suit all skin types, it offers nine products for the perfect skincare routine:


* Cleanser

* Toner

* Exfoliator

* Hyaluronic acid serum

* Vitamin C8 serum

* Eye cream

* Face cream

* Oil drops

* Night oil


"Introducing SKKN BY KIM, an efficacious nine-product skincare collection sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science," says the website's introduction. Kim's dream was to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people looking for high-performance skincare at home."  
3 2
Katrinaforever : Kimmy is the best
0 REPLY 98 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 117 hours ago

Is Aloe Vera good for oily skin? How to use?

Aloe vera gel absorbs quickly, it is ideal for oily skin. However, it can also be used to treat dry skin. After bathing, replace your regular moisturiser with aloe to help seal moisture into your skin
3 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 145 hours ago

Here are some of the side effects of using Mamaearth products

There are usually no Side Effects but if your skin is very sensitive and covered with acne plus has pus in it please don't use anything. I used the serum and it caused me a lot of irritation. Not just mama earth but if you use any serum or any product which has heavy chemicals in it, the reaction is possible. Some of us have very sensitive skin. During such time make sure you lather a lot of moisturizers, it's the only way you can get rid of the sensitivity and the pimples. Make sure to consult your dermatologist before using any product like Mamaearth or any other product. If you don't want to go to a dermatologist make sure you research the ingredients and their side effects. It will give you better clarity. 
3 0
Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations
Posted by Mihenna pr . 145 hours ago

Henna for Hair

Looking for an organic, all-natural hair dye that won't leave your hair feeling dry and damaged? Henna is the way to go! Not only can you create gorgeous tattoos and freckles, you can also use henna for hair and get beautiful, healthy locks. Read more:
3 0