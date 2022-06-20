Bollywood is said to be one of the biggest industries on the planet right up there with Hollywood but do you know that some of our beloved Bollywood actresses are college dropouts who wanted to pursue their dream of acting that they didn't even want to complete their studies? Here are 5 Bollywood actresses who are college dropouts.





1) Alia Bhatt- No surprises here as the actress herself has announced time to time that she wasn't very good at studies and began her career after completing her schooling.

2) Deepika Padukone- this might come as a shock to a lot of people because Deepika Padukone gives a vibe of being a very intelligent person but as they say it- education doesn't make you intelligent. The actress dropped out of college to pursue her modelling career.

3) Priyanka Chopra- Our desi girl also dropped out of college to pursue her dream of modelling and well we are very fortunate she did because she has made everyone in India proud on an international level now.

4) Kareena Kapoor Khan- Our "poo" wanted to be an lawyer before she decided to choose a career in modelling. The actress enrolled in Mithibai College to study law but dropped out.

5) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Yes! Even the most beautiful actress in Bollywood dropped out of college to pursue a career in modelling. Aishwarya wanted to study medicine but then decided a career in architecture and then dropped out to pursue modelling.





An education isn't always important to do something big in life but that doesn't mean you shouldn't have basic education and all of them have a basic education.