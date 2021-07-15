5 Bollywood anthology to binge-watch

Anthology movies are great to watch as it brings the best sides of the filmmakers as they join hands to work out for a film. So, here are 5 Bollywood anthology movies that you can enjoy on your OTT platform.

Lust Stories on Netflix

Lust Stories is an anthology compiled of four short stories of four different women's relationships, love lives, sexuality, and more. Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar directed these movies with an ensemble cast. Audiences really liked the fresh perspective of the movies on Netflix.

Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix

This anthology has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani, which talks about complicated relationships, societal norms, and barriers and love lives.

Ludo on Netflix

Ludo is a dark comedy, anthology film directed by Anurag Basu. The movie delves into a twisted storyline that deals with gangsters, stealing, cheating, and more. The director had cast great actors, including Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and others.

Unpaused on Amazon Prime Video

5 amazing directors, Avinash Arun, Nitya Mehra, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nikkhil Advani, and Raj & DK, come on board to direct an anthology that shows we all should give life a second chance and move on, hoping for the brighter side. The movie also shows how greatly Covid-19 has impacted us.

I am on Disney+ Hotstar

Back in 2010, Onir directed an anthology film, I Am, starring Juhi Chawla, Rahul Bose, Radhika Apte, and others that talked about different spectrums of society, including child abuse, gay rights, sperm donation, and Kashmiri Pandits. You should all watch this one.

What do you think?