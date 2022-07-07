5 Bollywood celebrities with the most expensive homes

SRK

In Bollywood, it is Shahrukh Khan's house Mannat which has a price value of around 200 crores or 26.8 million dollars.





Amitabh Bachchan

Probably one of the greatest stars of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan owns 5 houses in Mumbai but the star along with his family lives in a huge bungalow near Juhu called 'Jalsa'. The house is of approximately 112 crores but did you know this house was not purchased by the great actor himself? It was a gift to him from the Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy for Amitabh's fabulous acting in the movie State pe Satta in the year 1982.





Amir Khan

Amir Khan was living in a rented apartment for a long time. His rent was 10 lacs per month and reportedly the actor has purchased the same house. Little is known about his apartment just like his private life. The cost of this apartment was 60 crores. the sea-facing flat is on Carter road, Freeda apartments in Mumbai.





Salman Khan

he lives in a 1 BHK apartment on Carter road! Yes, you heard that right but this lavish 1 BHK sea-facing apartment costs a whooping of 16 crores! Salman lives in Galaxy Apartments on the ground floor in Mumbai. The house supposedly has beautiful interiors and is a perfect house for an aristocrat.





Ranveer Singh

And now Ranveer Singh has made his entry in the most expensive house owner!