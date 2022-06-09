5 Bollywood celebrities who never went to college

Our own Bollywood stars have earned immense wealth simply by following their ambitions, and we wonder what would have occurred if they had gone to college and worked a regular 9-5 job! Here are five B-town celebs who made it big in life without ever going to college.





Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectonist Aamir Khan made the decision not to attend college on his own and confidently informed his parents after completing high school. When they learned of his decision, all hell broke loose, and his parents attempted everything they could to persuade him differently. He, on the other hand, believed in his dreams and pursued acting with passion. Take a look at where he is now! While not even walking the college stairs, he has become one of India's biggest stars.





Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif spent the majority of her childhood at home because her parents were always moving from city to city. She started modelling when she was old enough to go to college and was so busy travelling around the world that she skipped to go to college. Her dedication to modelling earned her praises, which led to a major break in Bollywood.





Kajol

With the film Bekhudi, Kajol made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16. She shot the film throughout her summer vacation, and when it was over, she was ready to start college. Kajol's fate was different, as she did not return to college when the shoot was over. Instead, she was given Baazigar, and the rest is history.





Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt portrays a college student in most of her films, despite the fact that she has never attended college. She got Karan Johar's Student Of The Year at the age of 18 and focused solely on films from then on, skipping college!





Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut had prepared for her medical entrance exam according to her parents' wishes, but she did not show up for the test. She travelled to Delhi at the age of 16 to pursue a career as a model, and because 'fortune favours the courageous,' she got her way despite not attending college.





