5 Bollywood celebs Alia Bhatt can look upto for pregnancy fashion ideas

A wave of joy was filled today all over social media when Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post. A lot was said, assumed and shared. People are excited for a lot of reasons after this news was broken but there is a tribe of fashionistas desperately waiting to see what will be Alia's pregnancy look? She will be glowing more but her looks will definitely something different but here is the list of Celebrity Moms she can take Inspiration from


1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena rocked the world of fashion when she slayed in her every pregnancy look. Starting from cozy Kaftans to thigh slit dresses Bebo's fashion game was always on point with that beautiful baby bump


2. Mira Rajput

Not just known as Shahid Kapoor's wife, she is right now a big name in the world of fashion because of sartorial choice. The quintessential Delhi girl knows it all and she dropped us with some bomb looks during her pregnancy


3. Neha Dhupia

Witty and Gorgeous Neha's pregnancy looks were shared and talked about a lot by new mommies to be. Her comfy yet sexy way of styling was adapted by many after Kareena Kapoor


4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's dressing sense has always been applauded and approved by the fashion police. Her Pregnancy looks were noteworthy and chic enough to slay for the day.


5. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor will be soon welcoming a mini fashionista. When she first dropped her pregnancy news it came with a wave of fashion inspiration as she wore a black bodysuit that hugged her every curve and looked absolutely stunning. Her blue Co-Ord set look was also a notable example of the most Fashionable Mommy to be.

More posts like this

Fashion and Beauty
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 84 hours ago

Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who looks better in indo-western dresses?

Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez are two well-known celebrities who have recently worn the same ensemble but styled it differently. Jacqueline is currently enjoying the success of her new film, Vikrant Rona, in which she co-stars with Kichcha Sudeep. The diva was seen in an ivory three-piece ensemble designed by ace fashion designer Ridhima Bhasin for the promotions. The outfit included a sheer floor-length jacket that completed the Indo-Western look. In contrast, Jacqueline Fernandez wore it with straight pants with mirror-work embroidery and a diamond necklace.


Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is preoccupied with promoting her upcoming film while also displaying her diverse fashion sense. Kiara's most recent appearance exemplifies this; she nailed the Indo-Western look in an ivory three-piece ensemble at a recent promotional event. She wore a three-piece Riddhima Bhasin ensemble that included a sheer floor-length jacket embellished with mirror-work embroidery and floral embellishments.
1 0
Fashion and Beauty
Posted by Alia Lovers . 133 hours ago

Who Do You Think Is Currently The Most Stylish Actress?
0 0
Fashion and Beauty
Posted by Alia Lovers . 138 hours ago

Who Can Slay More In The Halter Neck Outfits?
Kiara Or Janhvi?
1 1
Alizeh👩 : Kiara. Janhvi is not at all natural.lmao
0 REPLY 138 hours ago
Fashion and Beauty
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 1 weeks ago

Kendall Or Gigi, Whose Basic Style Is Your Fashion Inspo?


2 2
Bunty Chopra : I love Kendall always
0 REPLY 1 weeks ago
View more 1 comments
Fashion and Beauty
Posted by Bangtan Forever . 1 weeks ago

You need to know these top 5 tips to cure oily skin!

If you have oily skin, your skincare routine should comprise the following:  


  1. A good cleanser is a must for oily skin. Do use a gel-based cleanser or foaming face wash. This will strip away your excess oil. Oriflame tea tree cleanser, The Body shop Tea tree skin clearing foaming cleanser, Aroma magic mint cleanser, and Clinique Wash-Away Gel Cleanser are some of the best cleansers for oily skin.
  2. Use toners like Joves Cucumber Skin Toner, Lotus Herbals Basiltone Clarifying & Balancing Toner, and Fab India Tea tree skin toner to remove excess oil after cleansing. You can also use rose water instead.
  3. Apply an oil-free moisturiser after toning. Neutrogena Oil-free moisturiser, Lakme peach milk moisturiser, and Oriflame Love Nature Face moisturiser are some good ones.
  4. To avoid sun spots, pigmentation and freckles, use sunscreen with SPF 30+
  5. Exfoliate twice a week for 2 minutes. Be gentle with your face while exfoliating. Exfoliation helps in removing dirt, dead skin cells, whiteheads, blackheads etc. You can use Everyouth Walnut scrub or Joves Papaya and Honey daily scrub.
0 0
Fashion and Beauty
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 1 weeks ago

Did Kim Kardashian Damage the Marilyn Monroe Dress?

An expert close to the dress tells USA TODAY that she ruined a historic Marilyn Monroe gown after wearing it to the 2022 Met Gala. When ChadMichael Morrissette, a visual artist who curates museum and costume exhibits, saw the dress on display Sunday at Ripley's Believe It or Not! on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, he noticed irreparable damage. Morrissette claims he previously handled the dress in 2016 when it was displayed for Julien's Auctions, where it was purchased for $4.8 million by Ripley's. 
2 2
kirty Singh : This is only expected from Kim k
0 REPLY 1 weeks ago
View more 1 comments
Fashion and Beauty
Posted by Alia Lovers . 2 weeks ago

Which Indian Designer Do You Wish To Wear On Your Big Day?
0 0
Fashion and Beauty
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 2 weeks ago

Skirts and Skorts what is the difference?

A skort is much more athletic than a skirt. While some skirts are designed to be worn while playing tennis or swimming, the skort is a more versatile option if you're running, walking, riding a bike, playing golf, or engaging in another type of physical activity. Skirts have no material between the legs, whereas skorts do. Skorts are a cross between skirts and shorts; the material between the legs is less visible because the outside remains the same length and goes round, giving the appearance of a skirt. Only inside a skort will you find a divider, which you will not find in a skirt. 
1 2
kirty Singh : Skorts are much comfortable
0 REPLY 2 weeks ago
View more 1 comments
Fashion and Beauty
Posted by Alia Lovers . 2 weeks ago

Which Kardashian/Jenner Sisters' Makeup Person You would Hire For A Day?
1 0