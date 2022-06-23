5 Bollywood celebs Alia Bhatt can look upto for pregnancy fashion ideas

A wave of joy was filled today all over social media when Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post. A lot was said, assumed and shared. People are excited for a lot of reasons after this news was broken but there is a tribe of fashionistas desperately waiting to see what will be Alia's pregnancy look? She will be glowing more but her looks will definitely something different but here is the list of Celebrity Moms she can take Inspiration from





1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena rocked the world of fashion when she slayed in her every pregnancy look. Starting from cozy Kaftans to thigh slit dresses Bebo's fashion game was always on point with that beautiful baby bump





2. Mira Rajput

Not just known as Shahid Kapoor's wife, she is right now a big name in the world of fashion because of sartorial choice. The quintessential Delhi girl knows it all and she dropped us with some bomb looks during her pregnancy





3. Neha Dhupia

Witty and Gorgeous Neha's pregnancy looks were shared and talked about a lot by new mommies to be. Her comfy yet sexy way of styling was adapted by many after Kareena Kapoor





4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's dressing sense has always been applauded and approved by the fashion police. Her Pregnancy looks were noteworthy and chic enough to slay for the day.





5. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor will be soon welcoming a mini fashionista. When she first dropped her pregnancy news it came with a wave of fashion inspiration as she wore a black bodysuit that hugged her every curve and looked absolutely stunning. Her blue Co-Ord set look was also a notable example of the most Fashionable Mommy to be.