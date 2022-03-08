5 Bollywood movies to watch if you liked The Kashmir Files

Section 375- This is an underrated movie starring Richa Chaddha and Akshay Khanna. It's about a particular rape act/Law.





Article 15- Ayushman khurrana really nailed this role and it shows how people face classism in India





Gadar- Its an old classic but resembles a lot to Kashmir Files so it will be a great rewatch





Jolly LLB- Both the parts, starring Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are amazing and a must watch.





Pink- Loved the hype of this movie as it deserves it all. Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan nailed their parts and it's a worthy watch.