5 Brand New Netflix Titles That Are A Definite Must-Watch!

Clickbait

In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fuelled by social media.

Sweet Girl

He lost the love of his life to a pharmaceutical company's greed. Now his daughter is without a mother, and he's without justice. For now.

Gone For Good

Ten years after losing two people he loved the most, a man finds himself plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend suddenly vanishes.

He's All That

An influencer specialising in makeovers bets she can transform an unpopular classmate into prom king in this remake of the teen classic 'She's All That'.

The Chair

At a major university, the first woman of colour to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.



