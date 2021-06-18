5 cheesy but cute rom-com to binge watch on Amazon Prime

However cheesy a rom-com can be, you can bring it on to me, because I am a sucker for teenage rom-com movies. Here's my list of films, which movies are yours?





Broken Hearts Gallery

Broken Hearts Gallery is a story about a girl who is too emotional and a boy who doesn't feel connected too soon met by luck. They started out to be strangers but slowly they became each other's help in building up a Gallery when only they realised that they are falling for each other. Things go north and south but hey, we all love a bit of Happily Ever After.





Chemical Hearts

We all have heard opposites attract right? Chemical Hearts may seem something like that. A hopeless romantic guy falls in love with a mysterious new classmate and when she starts reciprocating things do not turn out well. Watch this one and you will know.





What If

Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan starring 'What If' is a movie that talks about our one of the most self-doubts, 'what if?' This movie needs to be watched.





Love & Other Drugs

Who will not love a bit of Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal? Jake plays a medical drug representative who is a womanizer but ultimately falls for a girl who has Parkinson's disease. How will their relationship grow? Stream this beautiful movie now.





Life In A Year

Life In A Year is a movie where a guy finds out that her girlfriend is diagnosed with cancer, so he tries his best to fulfill all of her wishes and give the world to her in a year. It's a very heart-touching movie.





There are millions of rom-com and I have many favourites among them these are just a few. What are yours?