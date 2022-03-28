  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Rooms

5 daily Yoga poses for a glowing skin

Glow is not easy to achieve. You can use fancy highlighters to fake that naturally glowing skin, but make-up will not help you if you don't have healthy, flawless skin. We can achieve glowing skin by making some healthy lifestyle changes. Hormonal changes and a slow metabolism will be visible on your face. Proper nutrition and exercise can keep things under control and make you appear healthy. Yoga can easily give you the secret to Shilpa Shetty's healthy glowing skin, and we don't mean a magical transformation.


1. Padmasana – Lotus Pose: When I was in school, we had a yoga class, and our yoga master always told us to start with Padmasana. That is entirely correct. Padmasana, also known as lotus pose, helps you relax your body and prepares you for the upcoming yoga series. Padmasana translates as "Lotus throne" (it also means actual thrones). When you look at a picture of this asana or watch a video, it may appear simple, but it is a very difficult position to perform. Padmasana, when done correctly, calms your brain and relieves stress, making it ideal for healthy, glowing skin.


2. Paschimottanasana – seated forward bend pose: Paschimottanasana is a vigorous stretching posture. This is another excellent pose for relieving stress and remaining calm. It cleanses the blood, increases skin elasticity, and reduces wrinkles while also improving skin complexion. It helps your skin by alleviating digestive issues and constipation. A sluggish digestive system frequently results in dull-looking skin.


3. Ustrasana, or camel pose, is a great pose for strengthening your spine. This yoga pose can help you get that flat tummy you've always wanted by working on your core muscles. Ustrasana improves your skin and hair by removing toxins from the bloodstream, leaving your skin radiant and glowing. It expands your chest and improves hormone function, both of which benefit your skin.


4. Dhanurasana – Bow Pose: This yoga pose resembles a bow, thus the name. It is also known as the upward wheel pose. Dhanurasana increases total body flexibility and is an excellent fatigue reliever. The pressure in your abdomen aids in detoxification, resulting in beautiful glowing skin. This asana also aids in weight loss. Another highly effective yoga asana for healthy, glowing skin.


5. Sarvangasana – shoulder stand: This is a difficult pose, but if you look at the picture, you will understand. Sarvangasana is also known as supported shoulder stand or shoulder stand that improves blood circulation in the head. This improves blood circulation, which aids in the improvement of facial skin, resulting in glowing skin. If you practise this pose on a regular basis, you will notice an improvement in your overall skin texture as well as a reduction in pimples, wrinkles, and dullness in your face.

More posts like this

Health and Fitness
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 15 hours ago

International Yoga Day 2022: How to celebrate? 5 things to know

The first International Yoga Day was observed in 2015. The concept was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27th, 2014. Since then, June 21st has been designated as Yoga Day to highlight the numerous health benefits of the practise. Yoga originated in ancient India around 5000 years ago. Indians have long recognised its numerous health and mental benefits. It is now gaining international acclaim. Yoga is more than just a physical activity; it is a holistic approach to health and well-being. International Yoga Day is an excellent opportunity to promote Yoga in the workplace and encourage employees to develop healthy lifestyle habits.


1. Encourage people to participate in yoga challenges


2. Host a lunchtime yoga class


3. Create a peaceful space to meditate


4. Employee discounts at local yoga studios


5. Allow staff or employees time off to go to yoga retreats 
0 0
Health and Fitness
Posted by Smriti Mishra . 31 hours ago

Can pimple marks be removed permanently?

Getting a pimple is one thing, the scars they leave behind are a whole other issue by themselves. So what to do you ask? Well, I got some simple at-home remedies(tried and tested) that can reduce the appearance of these acne scars, as well as some ways to avoid them altogether. Let's begin, shall we?

Coconut Oil

Pure coconut oil can be applied topically on your skin. Apply a thin layer of coconut oil to the affected area after cleaning it. Do it daily till results are visible.


Vitamin E

Simply buy Vitamin E capsules from your local pharmacy and break them to use the Vitamin E oil directly on the marks. Apply it once a day for at least two to three weeks for the best results. You can also mix Hematite powder (Geru) with Vitamin E oil to fight acne marks. Pure Vitamin E oil will increase blood circulation, repair damage and also make your skin glow. A


Aloe Vera and Turmeric

Make a paste of turmeric and Aloe Vera gel. You can buy the gel or squeeze it fresh from an Aloe Vera plant. Apply it to the affected areas and let it dry, wash it off after 20 to 25 minutes.


Tea Tree Oil

Use essential tea tree oil directly on your skin in small quantities. Two to three drops with suffice. But in larger quantities, it should be mixed with a carrier oil or Aloe Vera gel. You can even add a few drops of the essential oil to your bathing water if you have acne marks on your body. Apply this oil to the affected area and sleep with it.


Besam or Gram Flour

Add two tablespoons of gram flour and one tablespoon of curd with a few drops of honey in a bowl. Mix them well till they form a thick paste. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it for 15 minutes(till it gets dry). Gently wash it off with lukewarm water.


After this you need to apply moisturizer and you are done!

0 0
Health and Fitness
Posted by Pooja Bhatia . 1 weeks ago

Justin Bieber has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Know its symptoms, causes and treatment
  • What exactly is facial paralysis?

Facial paralysis is the inability to move some or all of the muscles of the face voluntarily, which is usually caused by damage to the facial nerve (also referred to as cranial nerve [CN] VII). These muscles are in charge of essential functions like chewing, speaking, closing the eyes, and expressing moods and emotions. As a result, facial paralysis has the potential to be life-threatening. The paralysis most commonly occurs on one side of the face (unilateral); less frequently, the paralysis occurs on both sides of the face (bilateral). Facial paralysis can happen unexpectedly, and many people wake up with it. It can also appear gradually and insidiously. 


  • Facial Paralysis Signs and Symptoms

The majority of the signs and symptoms of facial paralysis are obvious. Among the signs and symptoms of facial paralysis are

1. Drooping of the face or mouth, usually one-sided and on the affected side

2. Inability to raise the affected side's brow voluntarily 3. Inability to blink or close an eyelid, increasing the likelihood of the cornea drying out

3.Tear production has been reduced.

4.Loss of ability to raise, lower, or pucker the lips on the affected side, resulting in an inability to smile or frown, drooling, dribbling while drinking, and slurred speech. 6. Reduced sense of taste, particularly in the front of the tongue 


  • Facial Paralysis Causes

Damage or swelling of the facial nerve, which controls the movement of the facial muscles, or damage to the part of the brain responsible for sending messages to the facial muscles, are the most common causes of facial paralysis. The following are some of the most common causes of facial paralysis

1.Facial nerve infection or inflammation, such as Bell's palsy, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Lyme disease, and meningitis

2.Trauma, including fractures of the basal skull and facial injuries

3.Type 2 diabetes

4.Head, neck, and brain cancers Stroke

5.Forceps delivery causes birth trauma.

6.Multiple sclerosis (MS) and sarcoidosis are examples of autoimmune diseases. 


Ramsay Hunt syndrome is commonly treated with antiviral medications such as acyclovir or famciclovir in combination with corticosteroids such as prednisone.
1 0
Health and Fitness
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 2 weeks ago

Horoscope: Know The Storm Of Emotions Coming In Your Way Today

Aries

You may feel sluggish today, and you may face challenges at work. You simply need to be more selective in the assistance you provide to others.


Taurus

Today, your efforts may be rewarded based on your success. You might want to go on a quick business trip.


Gemini

You can now limit your spending on unnecessary items. You can plan to put money into the business. You can invest your savings in a real estate plan, which will improve your financial situation in the long run.


Cancer

Today, may you be full of vitality and inner strength. You have the ability to make good plans and put them into action effectively.


Leo

Because of anxiety and restlessness, today is not a good day. You can waste your valuable time on pointless tasks.


Virgo

Today, the group will come together to rebuild your network, which will benefit you in the future. Indigenous peoples involved in glamour, art, and fashion intend to try something new in their line of work. 


Libra

You may be busy before work today, which can make you tired, and you may not be able to spend enough time with your family.


Scorpio

The situation has now been stabilised. Your destiny may be determined by the profits you make in business. You may be rewarded for your efforts.


Sagittarius

Today, your moon is in poor health, and you may experience health issues. You may sustain losses in your business or investment. It is not advisable to invest in new ventures


Capricorn

You are graced with the moon today, and you may receive some good news about your profession. Domestic life could be going swimmingly.


Aquarius

You may feel a little extremely slow, but you can get back to work. You might be able to defeat your adversaries and foes.


Pisces

﻿ You can sense negative energy around you today, which can make you unhappy. Avoid investing in worthless assets.  



0 2
Bunty Chopra : Kinda overwhelming
0 REPLY 2 weeks ago
View more 1 comments
Health and Fitness
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 2 weeks ago

You Can't Miss The Horoscope for today. Seek What's In It For You Today
  • Aries

Recognize that part of you enjoys throwing yourself into big dreams and projects, while another part of you wishes you would dig a little deeper and ensure you have the resources you require. Identify the various desires for wildness, experimentation, and revolution on the one hand, and security, stability, and abundance on the other.


  • Taurus

The tension and transformation of this year is hitting you where you live, and who you are becoming is at stake. Expect to be uncomfortable, but don't take exhaustion as a sign that you're doing enough. Recognize that the world may be asking you for more than you can give, and that you do not have to comply.


  • Gemini

Name your restlessness, and have faith that all of your big ambitious desires for adventure, love, and learning are still in your future. Identify your confusion and frustration. Be confident that the current fog won't last forever. Maintain a strong imagination, an open heart, and a keen sense of curiosity.


  • Pisces

Behind the scenes, a lot can happen. On the outskirts. Between sleep and wakefulness. Between understanding and naming. Allow yourself to float if you feel buffeted by those currents—reaching inward to remember your dreams, reaching out to name what happened.


  • Aquarius

Regardless of your history, remain open to the possibility that your identity is not fixed. Refuse to bear the weight of being predictable. Instead, consider how much you change in different environments, as well as what remains constant.


  • Capricorn

When you're stressed, you're a natural mountain climber. That is to say, you can survive harsh conditions for a long time with few resources.


  • Sagittarius

To be honest, you won't enjoy this month. This is not the month you emerge from your quarantine cocoon, ready to fall in love, get picked up by a record label, and generate a tonne of buzz for your upcoming bestseller about how your health, creativity, and relationships all improved dramatically during a global pandemic.


  • Scorpio

If you feel trapped or confined, know that this will not last forever. Right now, as you navigate a new way of understanding partnership and commitment, relationships are a source of wild inspiration and possibly wild stress.


  • Libra

Intense exercise isn't always a bad thing. Even if you strive for balance, sometimes it simply means bouncing back and forth between different desires and priorities. Accept your restless desires, those sparks and flares that indicate you're becoming un-numb.


  • Virgo

What does it take to stop planning and drop into the reality of the here and now as your sense of possibility shifts, as you learn more about how your future might look? In relationships, this frequently entails allowing for fear of all the things you cannot predict or control.


  • Leo

It's easy to fantasise about reinventing yourself, about presenting a new face to the world, about creating a stage name and a new social media handle and playing into some highly curated version of your ideal life.


  • Cancer

Recollect, falling apart is a natural part of being human. You get to dissolve, be fragmented, and then put yourself back together in new configurations. 
2 2
King Kohli : Save me from myself
0 REPLY 2 weeks ago
View more 1 comments
Health and Fitness
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 2 weeks ago

Queen of Creating Multiple Scenarios Taurus Girl. Here's what Your Horoscope has to say

Taurus, you've done it again. You concocted a number of scenarios in your head, none of which are likely to come true. So take a breather and observe the mental gymnastics that are going on right now. Remind yourself that you have no control over the past or the future, and that the only thing you have control over is the 'now.' This will assist you in returning to the present moment. Be present in the moment. That's all. You are advised not to overthink things and to prioritise your life. You will feel better at some point during the day, but some people will try to ruin it. Stay away from them if something like that is going on with you. Don't overwork yourself, and make time for yourself in your hectic schedule. You should plan a lunch or outing with your loved ones and family today because spending time with them will benefit you. You will feel better if you maintain a positive attitude throughout the day. The sun signs Sagittarius and Leo will bring you luck and make you feel better. Avoid arguments because they can ruin your relationship with someone close to you. 
4 2
Diya Reddy : When am I gonna stop creating these unnecessary scenarios plz tell me
0 REPLY 2 weeks ago
View more 1 comments
Health and Fitness
Posted by Waytopranay. J. K Gujarat . 18 May 2022

beauty of nature
#waytopranay
1 0
Health and Fitness
Posted by Mohammad Kaleem . 28 Apr 2022

Top 3 Healthy Weight Loss Foods

We are going to discuss about Top 10 foods that will help you to burn belly fat, but first things, it is important to understand that eating less does not ensure weight loss. But the best way to lose weight & stay healthy is through eating the right foods.

This means that your diet must comprise a balance of nutrients. While exercising is certainly important, it's basically your diet plan for weight loss, that can help you achieve a healthy body weight.


Ginger

Since time immemorial ginger has been an integral part of Ayurveda. It has been used as a powerful immunity booster for relieving cold, cough and flu. Besides this, ginger can help you get rid of belly fat naturally. It is considered as best fat burning food. Consuming ginger first thing in the morning can do wonders for your health. It helps boost metabolism which may result in shedding extra killos. An easy way of including ginger is in the form of drops, try adding Ginger Drops in a warm cup of water and have it first thing in the morning.


Garcinia Cambogia – Best Fruit for Weight Loss

There is no doubt that garcinia cambogia is a popular weight loss food in the world of Ayurveda. It is because it contains an active ingredient namely Hydroxycitric acid. This suppresses the enzymes responsible for storing fat in your body and even helps reduce excessive food craving which further leads to burn belly fat and lose weight naturally. However, it's a citrus fruit which cannot be eaten raw, so there are different forms available and are equally beneficial. Garcinia Cambogia Capsules are easy to use yet an effective way of adding it into your daily routine.


Amla

Amlas are a healthy source of nutrients, rich in vitamin C and fibre. It is known as a superfood (Best Fruits For Weight Loss) due its amazing health benefits. This tangy and sweet flavored fruit improves the metabolic rate, allowing you to burn more calories and break down the food rather than accumulating it in fat. The faster the metabolism the faster you'll lose weight. Moreover, being rich in fibre, amla keeps you full for longer duration while helping you minimize overeating. Thus, helping you shed that extra flab. Have this healthy snack for weight loss in the form of juice or drops to shed those extra pounds yet in a healthy way. Try including Amla Juice or Amla Drops which is an easy way out to add in your daily weight loss diet. 


1 0
Health and Fitness
Posted by Smriti Mishra . 28 Mar 2022

Your summer checklist to keep yourself healthy!

Below can be useful :


  • Take 7–9 hours of sleep daily.
  • Fix your sleep schedule.
  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Try 4 liters of water daily.
  • Exercise daily for at least 20 minutes.
  • If Vegetarian/Vegan, include multivitamin and mineral supplements in your diet.Can ask a nutritionist or doctor for a recommendation.
  • Eat some raw fruits and veggies daily.
  • Include nuts and dried fruits in the diet.
  • Eat five small meals in a day rather than three large meals.
  • Listen to music daily to keep stress away.
  • Meditate daily. Can follow a guided meditation.
  • Play outdoor sports or learn one.
  • Keep stomach clean with regular smooth emptying to have proper digestion of food.
  • Spread happiness and positivity.
  • Laugh loudly.
  • Maintain personal hygiene.
  • Refrain from junk food, sugar, and carbonated drinks. Prefer fruit juices.


These were basics and there are many more.

Anything that you would like to add to the list?

4 0