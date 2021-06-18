5 eerie horror series to watch who do not like ghosts

There are many people who want to watch horror movies but get too scared with the ghostly spirits and those jump scare that they tend to skip this genre. Here are my 5 eerie horror series recommendations that you can watch on Netflix.





Ratched:

It's a thriller-based series which mystery at its every layer. It's a suspenseful drama series worth a shot. Starring Sarah Paulson, Alice Englert, along with others.





Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:

This series shows occult practices and witchcraft, which kind of give you an eerie feeling and a few jump scares but surely it will keep you at the edge of the seat. Starring Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, and others.





Ghoul:

It's a chilling series where the gates of the darkness unfurl through interrogations of a prisoner. Starring Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, etc.





The Vampire Diaries:

From the name of the series, you might understand that the series is based on Vampires. It's one of the most popular series among teenagers, it's eerie, it has romance and a lot to uncover. Starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley (II), Ian Somerhalder.





Lucifer:

Lucifer is about the Devil of Hell himself. It's a fun, quirky, eerie drama series starring Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, and others.





What do you think of it?