5 Films that Deepika Padukone should not have done

No doubt that Deepika is a stunning actress but is acting enough? Time and again movies have proved that more than acting the storyline of the film matters the most. Yes, acting is important but if there is no good story the audience won't be interested in the actor. Deepika has had her share of hits and flops but there are certain movies in my opinion that Deepika should have not done.

Chandni Chowk To China - Having lead stars like Akshay and Deepika yet the movie did not perform well at the box office. People were not only disappointed with the movie's story but also with the actor's performances. Lafangey Parindey - Were you even aware such a movie was released? I did not know Deepika had worked in such a movie until I came across it a few days back. Race 2 - Now you might remember why I have mentioned this movie even though it did well at the box office right. Deepika's performance was not appreciated in this movie because people felt that she could have done much better. Happy New Year - The story was average and I felt that Deepika overacted a lot in this movie. Desi Boyz - I loved the movie but when it came to Deepika I think she wasted her talent over here. Her character bored me halfway through the movie.



