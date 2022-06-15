5 hacks for shiny hair in one week

I'm pretty sure we all have love and hate relationships with our hair. There are times when we can't stop admiring our hair because of its volume, shine, or softness but then there are days when the same hair disappoints us a lot. Maintaining our hair is a huge task that is so underrated. Having to fix our hair showers according to our social events is a headache. Who doesn't love shiny hair right but is it easy as it looks? Here are 5 hacks you can try to get shiny hair in one week:

The focus should start from your scalp - Time and again we forget how we need to keep our scalp healthy and clean. Massaging your scalp with vitamin E. Vitamin E makes our hair strong and healthy Use a boar bristle brush - With the help of a boar brush you will keep your cuticle sealed. The right type of brush is very important for our hair because it can either break your hair or make sure it's healthy. Eat some omega-3 fatty acids - A way for healthy and shiny hair is not just with treatments but also with your diet. Use a heat protectant - With the constant blow dries and hair straightening, the heat can damage our hair. Applying a heat protectant can help us keep our hair safe and not damage the roots. Silk pillow - Silk pillowcase helps us have the best sleep. There are so many fabrics that can pull the moisture from your hair.