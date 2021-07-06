5 high-rated Hindi tv series that has no 'saas-bahu' melodrama

One word for television series is melodrama. The same old plot. A ruthless mother-in-law and a very 'susheel-gharelu' daughter-in-law who gets exploited in her husband's house, then the story unfurls further. But here are 5 high-rated Hindi tv serial that has nothing to do with the 'saas-bahu' drama. What are your thoughts?





Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is comedy series that took up the benchmark of comedy-drama from low to high. The story revolved around a high-class family and their daily tantrums.





Bepannah

Jennifer Winget starring Bepannah is a romantic thriller serial that gained a lot of popularity over the years. Watch it and you will know it.





Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

A sweet teenage love story but back in the 1990s. It has been aired in 2017 but the backdrop was set in the 90s.





Naagin

This story is based on a shape-shifter snake who can become a woman to protect the naagmani. The lead protagonist, Shivangi was played by Mouni Roy. Over the seasons, it has gained its own popularity.





Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

A story about a young girl Kulfi and her mother Nimrat, and the father Sikandar who abandoned his family to make his career. This is a musical drama.





