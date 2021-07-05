5 highest-rated SonyLiv shows that have an engaging storyline

SonyLiv App has released a few good shows from last year, and it has received the appreciation, recognition that it deserves. Those web shows have also received high rates on IMDb as well. If you haven't watched them yet, then please do.





Gullak

A beautiful, heart-touching family drama that revolves around a middle-class family of Mishra. Gullak or the family's piggy bank will surely take you on a journey down your memory lane. IMDb rates 9.2





Scam 1992

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has received a huge round of appreciation and won many awards because of the way it has been made and performed. It's one of the biggest hits of last year. IMDb gives 9.2





Girls Hostel 2.0

A quirky story about a girl's hostel is streaming on SonyLiv App. This is the second season, the first one is still running on Youtube. The cast includes Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Srivastava, Parul Gulati, and others-all known faces. IMDb rates 8.2





JL50

A unique sci-fi show starring Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapoor along with others is streaming on the App. This series deserves a watch. JL50 a flight that took off 35 years ago goes missing but after a crash, it returns out of nowhere. This mystery sci-fi thriller needs to be decoded. IMDb gives 7.6





Maharani

Huma Qureshi starring Maharani is a series with an intriguing screenplay. This political series will keep you at the edge of your street. Though it has received mixed comments, it deserves a watch. IMDb rates 7.5





