5 interesting facts about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan that you probably didn't know

'Samrat Prithviraj' is all set to release tomorrow and there are still some people who don't know much about him. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Here are 5 interesting facts you should know about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan as a person:

At just the age of 11, Prithiviraj Chauhan became the king of Ajmer.

After the demise of his father, Prithviraj Chauhan had to take over the responsibility of the king.

In his childhood, he killed a tiger without any weapon.

During one of his strolls in the forest, Prithviraj killed a tiger without any weapon. Quite shocking to be honest.

Prithviraj's wife Somyukta was the daughter of his enemy.

Prithiviraj and Somyukta had eloped and got married. She was the daughter of Jaichandra Gahadwal, who was his enemy.

'Prithviraj Raso' is a poem that describes Prithivraj's life

His friend, Chand Bardai had written this poem.

Prithiviraj has learned 14 languages in total

The 'Prithviraja Vijaya' mentions that he studied 6 languages while the 'Prithviraj Raso' claims that he learned 14 languages.