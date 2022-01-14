5 Lesser Known Facts About The Koffee With Karan Show!
Since we were kids there was one show on Star World which we eagerly wait to watch. This series has been going on for ages on the television platform and is also one of the best gossip series if you ever want to know about Bollywood. It's none other than "Koffee With Karan" and today I thought of sharing some interesting facts about the show!
Some interesting facts about KWK are as follows:-
- The Koffee Hamper- Reportedly, the 'Koffee Hamper' won by celebrities on the show is worth INR 5-10 Lakhs. It includes personalised roasted coffee, Coffee French press, Koffee mug, Brownies, Bluetooth speakers, iPhone, Home decor vouchers, Handmade soaps, skincare products, chocolates.
- Karan's Salary - Karan Johar reportedly charges INR 1-2 Crores per episode for hosting Koffee With Karan. That makes Karan Johar one of the highest-paid hosts for any chat show.
- What do the guests drink - Not just coffee, the guests on the show are served their preferred drinks in their respective coffee mugs which are placed right next to their couch on the table. Interestingly as per a report, host Karan Johar drinks diet coke in his coffee mug.
- How are questions designed- Well, the questions for each and every celebrity are framed in a manner that they can explore the secrets and interesting talks of the glam world.
- No repetition of pairs- Have you ever noticed the repetition of a pair on the Koffee couch? Well, that's because filmmaker and show host, Karan Johar follows a hit-hit mantra through all seasons. He ensures that there is no repetition of the same pair on the show. In an interview, Karan Johar said, "I don't want anyone to say that this season's 'Koffee With Karan' looks like a repetition of the last one. Even when I bring on non-film folks, I want to make sure my audience isn't robbed of its glamour quotient."