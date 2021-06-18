5 Long Lasting Fragrances That Won’t Fade!

Long lasting fragrances that can keep up with our busy schedules are off utmost importance! With days that start with breakfast meetings and end with us heading out for a drink straight after work, we need fragrances that will still be going strong and leaving us smelling divine till we hit the bed!





Here are 5 fragrances that fulfil the above criteria and are my favourites!





1. Narciso Rodriguez Eau De Parfum: Envelope your senses in a rare weave of pink floral with hints of rose and peach pulp, soft amber, patchouli and wood. A glamorous and intoxicating fragrance that embodies true elegance.





2. Issey Miyake Eau de Toilette: This delightful fragrance is ideal to wear at work and for a party afterwards. It is a subtle yet powerful fragrance that is so long lasting that the smell lingers on in your clothes the next day as well. It is made up of a wide range of floral scents including lotus, cyclamen, freesia, carnations and white lilies, with hints of amber seed and musk.





3. Coach Eau de Parfum: This fragrance is inspired by the spontaneous energy and downtown style of New York City. A fragrance full of contrasts, opening with bright, sparkling raspberry, giving way to creamy Turkish roses, before drying down to a sensual suede musk base.





4. Gucci Flora Eau De Toilette: This utterly feminine and deeply sensual fragrance is perfect for a date night with your special someone. With notes of Mandarin Orange, Peony, Citruses, Rose, Osmanthus, Pink Pepper, Patchouli and Sandalwood this smells divine!





5. Salvatore Ferragamo Signorina Eau de Parfum: Signora is a celebration of chic girls with a sophisticated, subtly cheeky and fresh scent signature. Signora, a lovely and chic Italian name that literally means young woman. The bright fizzy notes of currant spiced by fresh pink pepper bring their joyful, cheeky character to green notes. It is the perfect blend of style and freshness.





Do you have any suggestions for long lasting fragrances? Do let me know in the comments below!