5 movies/series to watch this weekend along with The Family Man

But whatever you do, definitely watch The Family Man 2, because this spy-adventure-thriller deserves a watch. The web series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Doctor Sleep:

If you want to witness horror and fear, then tune into Netflix release Doctor Sleep which is a sequel to The Shinning where the boy Dan has grown older and the story further continues. Mike Flanagan's creation.

Sweet Tooth:

Netflix released a series called Sweet Tooth a fantasy world drama. If you love fantasy world quirky dramas then this is your pick. Best for kids.

A Week Away:

Are you in the mood for something romantic? Then, I will suggest you to watch A Week Away, it's a musical rom-com, perfect for teens and has a sweet message in it with a "happy ending" so go to Netflix and watch this film.

Tenet:

If you want something to mind-boggle you, then definitely you can turn to Christopher Nolan's Tenet. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video