5 Pakistani shows that you should start binging right away

How much time are you going to waste on the saas-bahu soap dramas? These Pakistani shows are receiving quite a round of appreciation, and you should definitely give them a watch.

Humsafar

One of the beautifully written shows, Humsafar will make you fall in love again. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starring this tv show is about a couple who were forced into a marriage leading them to hate each other. But soon enough things change and they face different difficulties in their life. Watch on DailyMotion.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

A very beautiful, heartwarming story of a girl, Kashaf, raised by a single mother, faced many challenges while growing up, but things go differently when she meets Zaroon in her college. To all the Fawad Khan fans, watch this one. Stream it on DailyMotion.

Suno Chanda

Suno Chanda is a unique story of two cousins forced to get married because of their dying grandfather. What happens next made the show more interesting. Watch it on Youtube.

Yakeen Ka Safar

It's a compilation of 3 stories. A young woman who witnessed her mother's death caused by her father; an educated family who is struggling to fit in society and a poor village girl who has been physically assaulted and left to death by powerful political people. A tv show with relevant content that will touch your heart. Watch it on Youtube, MX Player.

Khaani

Khaani is about a love story that begins with a murder. A rich politician's son kills a young woman's brother giving a different meaning to their relationship. Streaming on Netflix, Youtube.

What are your thoughts?