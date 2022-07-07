5 questions Samantha might address on Koffee With Karan 7

The Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2 is all set to come out this week. As of now, there's no news on who can be the second episode guest but I'm hoping for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. The actress is going to make her Koffee debut this season and the excitement is going overboard. I wonder what and all will Samantha address in her episode. After thinking about it a lot I have concluded that Samantha can address these 5 questions on basis of the current situation she was rumored to be in.

1. When are you going to make your Bollywood debut?

2. What are your thoughts on people judging your divorce?

3. The actress's thoughts on the language war that was going on

4. Is she seeing someone from Bollywood?

5. Her opinion on unhappy marriages in the country today.





What else do you think Samantha can be seen addressing in her episode?