Ranveer Singh is a pure gem. He has entertained us through movies, interviews, and his fashion sense. On the special occasion of the actor's birthday today, here are 5 Ranveer Singh movies that you should rewatch in 2022.

1. Bajirao Mastani:

One of Ranveer Singh's finest movies out there is Bajirao Mastani. The actor has been a part of some of the most wonderful films but never has he done what he portrayed in Bajirao Mastani. Playing the role of heroic Peshwa Bajirao is married to Kashibai but later falls in love with Mastani. Ranveer was even awarded IIFA and Filmfare Best Actor-Male Award for his performance in the movie. He just didn't carry the character so well but the intense look and his love for the cinema were evident here.

2. Padmaavat:

Working as a negative character is not easy but Ranveer Singh proved that he is capable of playing any character. Portraying the role of Alauddin Khalji, Padmaavat was considered the highest-grossing film of his career. Just like how he was awarded IIFA and Filmfare Best Actor Male, the actor received the same awards for Padmaavat.

3. Band Baaja Baaraat:

Keeping aside the historical films Ranveer Singh has been part of, he has also worked in genres like comedy action and rom-com. One of the rom-com films he worked in was Band Baaja Baaraar which gave him success. The actor debuted in Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat. Ever since then he hasn't looked back and only promised to give the best to his fans.

4. Dil Dhadakne Do:

Somewhere or the other we all can relate to the Dil Dhadakne Do storyline. A full-on family drama that promises you only fun, emotion, and laughter.

5. Gully Boy:

It is quite evident that Ranveer Singh loves trying new characters on the screen. Based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai, Gully Boy should make it to the list of must-rewatch films in 2022.