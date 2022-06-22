5 reasons to fall in love with Vijay

One of the most talented and humble actresses of all time is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She is not only an inspiration for people who want to enter the entertainment industry but also for young girls out there. Time and gain Samantha has proved why we should look up to her. She has worked in so many movies and has managed to inspire us from the characters she has played. These are the top 5 movies that got the actress success and fame:

1. Ye Maya Chesave - The movie that launched her in the film industry has to be one of Samantha's best performances to date. The audience loved her role as 'Jessie'.

2. Eega - A mastermind movie that impressed not only the South audience but the whole country. Released in 2012 in Tamil and Hindi the film took everyone by surprise. A good movie is supposed to have two things, storyline and acting and Eega proved that.

3. Neethaane En Ponvasantham - After the success of 'Eega', Samantha surprised her fans with 'Neethaane En Ponvasantham'. A cute romantic drama movie presented the different phases of Varun and Nithya's love life. This movie created a lot of buzz for her in the Tamil industry.

4. Thanga Magan - This movie has a very special place in my heart. You have to listen to 'Enna Solla' because that song is so soothing for your ears. Dhanush and Samantha looked adorable on-screen. The on-screen couple portrayed the role of Thamizh (Dhanush) and Yamuna (Samantha).

5. Theri - Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha's on-screen chemistry was also appreciated by the audience. Theri was directed by Atlee. Samantha's role in the movie was less in comparison to Vijay but still, the audience was impressed. The movie broke so many records at the box office and has to be considered as one of the few films that got Samantha success. It's an undeniable fact that Samantha is a phenomenal actress. Ever since her debut movie, Ye Maya Chesave, the actress hasn't looked back.