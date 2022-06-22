5 reasons to fall in love with Vijay
No one likes Thalapathy Vijay. He's the Salman Khan of the Tamil Industry. It's not just his moves that impress people but also his attitude towards the industry and his fans. Here are 5 reasons why one should fall in love with Thalapathy Vijay cannot justify my love for him.
- Dialogue delivery - If you have watched Vijay's movies then you will understand why I would consider this as the main and 1st reason. Accepting the part, Vijay is from a film background and has understood cinema since his childhood days is just a plus point for him. Since 2004, Vijay hasn't stopped impressing us with his acting and dialogue delivery. Even if you're a good actor, if you can deliver your dialogues well, the audience is happy with that.
- Unique dance moves - Just like how Salman Khan's dance moves are ICONIC, Thalapthy's Vijay's dance moves are ICONIC. No one can match his energy on the dance floor. Even a non-dancer would start moving their hips seeing him dance. 'Appadi Podu' has a very special place in my heart.
- Social cause - As an actor, there are times when actors are forced to work on social causes for their public image or at times for the promotion of a film but that's not the case with Vijay. His love for social causes goes beyond his films and his public image. Over the years he has helped so many people. In 2009, the actor had also launched his social welfare organization, 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam'.
- Comic-timing - Be it an action scene or a comedy scene, this actor can pull anything given to him. There are so many famous comedy dialogues by Vijay that people still use. Apart from comedy, he is also known for his romantic roles.
- Down-to-earth personality - Unlike other big stars, Vijay does not have an ego or attitude because of his work. From a fan to the biggest super-star, the actor will always remain humble toward them. Many of his co-stars have appreciated him for his disciplined attitude towards life.