5 romantic K-dramas that you can stream right now

K-drama family gather here because here I am suggesting 5 romantic k-drama series that you can watch right now. Korean dramas show a stretch of epic sagas from quirky romantic comedies to tragic romantic series that will make you cry, fall in love, and feel the emotions.





Crash Landing On You:

The series is about a South Korean paraglider who falls in North Korea after a paragliding mishap. She all of a sudden enters into a soldier's life and then the story unfurls further. It is streaming on Netflix.





Descendants of the Sun:

Descendants of the Sun is a story about a soldier who falls in love with a surgeon. Though their love story didn't stay forever, it will make you cry and fall in love. Streaming on Netflix.





My Girlfriend is Alien:

This is one of the sweetest series I have ever seen. You can stream it on MX Player or WeTV. An Alien who mistakenly gets stranded on Earth meets an aggressive man who becomes her boss and eventually they fall for each other at the end.





Healer:

Who wouldn't like some action and thriller with romance? The story is about a fighter who escorts a journalist and then the story unfurls further. Watch it on Netflix.





My first first love:

A Korean version of Friends where a group of buddies stays together and tries to solve their problems on their own. This is series has love, friendship, breakup, and a lot more emotions, streaming on Netflix.





Netflix has a wide range of K-drama series that you can watch anytime. What are your favourites?