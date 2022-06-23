5 Shahrukh Khan movies that will be forever remembered

1. Darr

Darr' is still one of his most violent films. It altered the trajectory of Shah Rukh Khan's career. With his flawed lover act in 'Darr,' Shah Rukh broke the curse. The blockbuster film, directed by Yash Chopra, starred Juhi and Sunny Deol in lead roles alongside SRK.





2. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaye

Without a doubt, this is India's biggest romantic hit. It had elements of road trip movies, boy-girl meet-cute romances, and Indian values sprinkled throughout. There is also some patriotism in the film. In the film, Raj (SRK) considers himself a player until he meets Simran (Kajol) on a European trip and falls in love with her. Circumstances bring them together, and they eventually fall in love. The film broke several records and became the year's highest-grossing film. It also became the longest-running film in Indian cinema history





3. Karan Arjun

Starring Salman Khan with SRK in the lead role, 'Karan Arjun' is a revenge drama based on the theory of reincarnation. In fact, the biggest attraction in this film was the rare sight of SRK and Salman bonding as brothers.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

With this film, filmmaker Karan Johar made his debut on the filmmaking scene. Salman Khan made a lovely cameo as Anjali (Kajol's) fiance in the film. SRK and Kajol have an incredible chemistry that is very visible on-screen. Rani Mukerji's presence added a spark to the proceedings. The film was a huge success in India and abroad, and it received numerous awards. Even after so many years, the audience still enjoys the film.





5. Dil Se Dil Se (1998) Mani Ratnam wrote and directed 'Dil Se,' one of SRK's most beloved films. Manisha Koirala co-starred with SRK in the film. The actor portrayed a journalist who falls in love with a mysterious woman. According to reports, 'Dil Se' was the first Indian film to enter the top ten of the UK box office charts. And what Bollywood fan can forget SRK's dance with Malaika Arora on the train roof in 'Chhaiya Chhaiya'?