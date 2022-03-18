5 SS Rajamouli Films that is a must watch for every cinema lover
S.S Rajamouli is an rare director, one can find in India. As a director, he has directed most of his films in Tamil and Telugu. After the 'Bahubali' series, S.S Rajamouli has been praised a lot for his work all over the country. His work speaks a lot for him as just not a director but also as a human being. One of the most dynamic personalities, one can come across. His movies are something out of the ordinary for sure. If you haven't watched S.S Rajamouli films, then let me tell you you're definitely missing out on something great!
Here is a list of 5 S.S Rajamouli films that is a must watch for every cinema lover:
- Bahubali Series - I don't think this movie needs any introduction. Bahubali has been named as one of the most successful movies of all time in the Indian cinema. A historical movie with so many twist and turns will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.
- Eega - Can I just say publicly that egga is one of my favorite films of all time!! A fantasy film, that has everything a successful film needs, humor, solid drama, and very high-quality special effects. If you love fantasy films then you should watch Egga for sure!
- Vikramarkudu - One of the old films that was released in 2006, has been loved by the audience. A thriller film with a super cast. This film is considered to be a full 'paisa wasul' as it has entertainment, action, and comedy.
- Magadheera - Magadheera was considered to be one of the biggest hits in the south film industry. Every scene of this movie is worth watching and whistling at.
- Chatrapathi - If you love South films, then you must have watched, Chatrapathi. Another action-entertainment movie loved by the audience, worth watching at least once in your life.