5 things that Sushant Singh Rajput loved the most

Today is the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, and his fans and friends are remembering him with mixed emotions. The actor was able to attain success on his own and establish a special place in people's hearts. He began his acting career on television with Pavitra Rishta. He quickly rose to fame in Bollywood and has come a long way since his debut. On the occasion of his death anniversary, we take a look at his hobbies, notable comments, and cinema preferences to see what made him unique.





SSR enjoyed reading and used to post images of the books he had read on social media. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, and had posted a video of himself doing so. He was spiritual and frequently shared images of many Indian gods.

The actor created a list of 50 dreams in September 2019 and shared photos of the handwritten notes in a series of tweets. His bucket list included learning to fly a plane, training for an IronMan triathlon, playing cricket left-handed, learning Morse Code, assisting youngsters in learning about space, playing tennis with a champion tennis ball, and performing a four-clap push-up, among other things.

Sushant was a firm believer in putting in long hours and achieving his goals. But did you know that he'd always wanted a Maserati since he was a kid? Yes! Since he received a little model of the car as a child, the actor has desired it. "I've been playing with the little model of this car since I was a kid," SSR said with a photo of himself with his new ride. It was past time to take control of the beast."

Not only did the Raabta actor master the skill of making adults fall in love with this swag, but he also had a special connection with children. In reality, he relished the opportunity to be a child again in the company of children, and he made it a point to spread joy via his simplicity.

Sushant was a huge dog lover who adored his beloved dog and treated him like a child. While he used to share countless wonderful images and movies with his furry angel, he was seen playing in the garden with Fudge in one of the videos. The actor seems to enjoy his time with Fudge.



