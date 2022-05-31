5 things you missed in the Brahamastra teaser!

While only a 100 days to it's release, Brahmastra's promotion are going in full flow with a new teaser announcing the trailer date just got released. The 32 second teaser featured every main character of the film and oh boy didn't we just love that. The teaser was filled with so much emotions and rawness that it was impossible to capture in one go. It would be wrong to say this movie will have some best VFX scenes ever in Bollywood.

So here are 5 things you missed in the new Brahmastra teaser-

1) A trailer date has been set after so many delays. 15th June is the day!

2) The teaser featured different Astra's for every character. You can see a Sword behind Amitabh Bachchan, a Trisool or Trident in Ranbir's hand and even a Bow and Arrow.

3) Ranbir's character Shiva can be seen fighting a big red entity who maybe the main villain of the movie (Just one frame and it looks EPIC).

4) Nothing to do with the teaser but we have a little information about Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy's character in the film, they are playing Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht and Damayanti respectively.

5) Shahrukh Khan is also spotted in the teaser and we are absolutely hyped for it.

Have you checked out the teaser yet? What's your take on it?